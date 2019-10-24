Live Now
‘Big Game Bound’ Week 8: Sunday night without Mahomes

Comcast executive reveals when new Universal Orlando theme park will open

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – During a third-quarter earnings call on Thursday, Comcast executives said that Universal’s Epic Universe theme park is set to open in Orlando in 2023.

Universal announced in August that it is building a new theme park, Epic Universe, near the Orange County Convention Center.

The park will create 14,000 jobs and change the theme park landscape as we know it, according to Universal.

The area will include hotels, shops and restaurants. The base rate of pay for those who work there will be $15 an hour.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss