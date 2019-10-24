Comcast executive reveals when new Universal Orlando theme park will open

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – During a third-quarter earnings call on Thursday, Comcast executives said that Universal’s Epic Universe theme park is set to open in Orlando in 2023.

Universal announced in August that it is building a new theme park, Epic Universe, near the Orange County Convention Center.

The park will create 14,000 jobs and change the theme park landscape as we know it, according to Universal.

The area will include hotels, shops and restaurants. The base rate of pay for those who work there will be $15 an hour.

LATEST STORIES: