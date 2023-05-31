Related video above: DeSantis files motion to remove judge in Disney’s federal lawsuit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After the Miami Heat routed past the Boston Celtics in Game 7, Monday, the No. 8 seed is gearing up to take on the No. 1 Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

Before the two superstar teams kickoff the seven-game series Thursday night, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis took to social media to offer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a “friendly wager” that would move the “Happiest Place on Earth” to Colorado if the Heat fall to the Nuggets in the finals.

Gov. Polis took a jab at DeSantis, who’s been feuding with Disney World, saying that the popular amusement park will “move to Colorado, the ACTUAL happiest place on earth to do business, have fun, and be free!”

“Calling @GovRonDeSantis and @Disney on a friendly wager,” Gov. Polis wrote on Twitter. “If the @nuggets win the finals against the @MiamiHEAT, Disney World will move to Colorado, the ACTUAL happiest place on earth to do business, have fun, and be free! #ColoradoForAll”

DeSantis has yet to comment or respond to Polis’ wager, but odds are Cinderella’s castle won’t be leaving Florida anytime soon.

The Heat-Nuggets’ first game will tip off in Denver at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. To see the full NBA Finals schedule, click here.