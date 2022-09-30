TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is warning boaters of conditions on the water after Hurricane Ian.

Lieutenant Bruening spoke in a video posted to Facebook, showing damage throughout the county.

“Hurricane Ian changed the coastal landscape of our county and with that, creating challenges to navigation,” Lieutenant Bruening said. “Please, if you don’t need to be on the water, don’t go. Wait until conditions have changed and bettered.”

The lieutenant said sandbars have changed locations and there is a lot of floating debris that those on the water might not be able to see.

He cautioned those who need to be on the water to be watchful and go slow.

You can visit the US Coast Guard website to stay updated on marine conditions.