TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Could the feud between the state of Florida and the College Board hurt high school students during the college admissions process? State education officials said some Advanced Placement courses may not comply with state law and the College Board is refusing to modify them.

AP courses can help high school students earn college credit and get accepted into some of the most competitive schools. But according to the Florida Department of Education, the College Board “does not maintain a reliable position and is susceptible to outside influence by the mainstream media and political activists.”

The AP African American History course rejected by the state is still being developed and will be piloted in select U.S. high schools next year.

After lawmakers expanded the Parental Rights in Education law, the FDOE sent a letter asking the College Board to review and potentially revise curriculums for other AP courses.

“It is shocking now they are going after established courses,” Hillsborough County parent Damaris Allen said.

Allen said both of her boys took AP psychology at Plant High School.

According to the College Board, some Florida school districts are raising concerns about the inclusion of gender and sexual orientation in that course.

“To AP teachers everywhere, please know we will not modify any of the 40 AP courses—from art to history to science—in response to regulations that would censor college-level standards for credit, placement, and career readiness,” the College Board said in a statement online in response to the FDOE’s letter.

Allen said opting into several AP courses prepared her sons for college.

“It taught them about time management,” she said. “It taught them about high expectations and how to work in those situations.”

While Gov. Ron DeSantis has suggested the state look at other vendors, Allen said she worries Florida high school students could be at a disadvantage in the college admissions process.

“Kids can have perfect grades and still get rejected,” she said. “So it’s really important they have access to these courses.”

The College Board said it still does not know whether the state will ban AP Psychology.

The FDOE has yet to identify which other AP courses may not comply with state law and education standards.