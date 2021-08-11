College athletes hurt in shooting at Florida hotel, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC Newschannel) — On Tuesday, gunshots rang out at a Miami Gardens hotel, injuring three people.

Officials said the shooting happened around noon at the Stadium Hotel. Three people were rushed to an area hospital.

One person was in critical condition, while the other two suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the three victims are all 19-year-olds and are believed to be part of the ASA college football team.

The college houses student athletes at the hotel.

A suspect was detained. An investigation into what led to the shooting is ongoing.