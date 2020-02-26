College athlete compensation passes final Senate committee

News

by: Capitol News Desk

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Legislation to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness has cleared its final Senate committee.

The bill creates a pathway for athletes to enter into endorsement deals, profit from self-promotions like social media accounts, and seek representation from licensed agents.

Senator Debbie Mayfield, the bill sponsor, said the bill is more symbolic as the NCAA has indicated it will be adopting similar rules of its own by the start of next year.

“I’ve also been with Senator Rubio’s office on this legislation, on what their draft is so that all 50 states are alike, but this is more of a pressure to put on the NCAA that says the states are moving in this direction, you need to come up with rules so we’re all playing by the same game,” said Mayfield.

The Florida bill would take effect in July of next year, with or without action from the NCAA.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Study: If you drive an expensive car you're probably a jerk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Study: If you drive an expensive car you're probably a jerk"

Tampa Bay Beer Week to advance beer culture across area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Beer Week to advance beer culture across area"

the Vipers head coach on the absence of the Vipers quarterback, Quinton Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach on the absence of the Vipers quarterback, Quinton Flowers"

Aaron Murray on his teammate, Quinton Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aaron Murray on his teammate, Quinton Flowers"

Bay Area football star remembers his roots at NFL Scouting Combine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Area football star remembers his roots at NFL Scouting Combine"

Spring Hill resident among 'violent extremists' arrested for targeting journalists, activists around US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill resident among 'violent extremists' arrested for targeting journalists, activists around US"

Hooters burger contaminated with metal sends woman to hospital, Tampa couple claims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hooters burger contaminated with metal sends woman to hospital, Tampa couple claims"

Horses visit McDonald's drive-thru in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horses visit McDonald's drive-thru in Florida"

Former USF player hoping to impress at NFL Scouting Combine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former USF player hoping to impress at NFL Scouting Combine"

Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car"

3rd times the charm? Chipotle unveils new queso

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd times the charm? Chipotle unveils new queso"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss