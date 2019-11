ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Cold weather is causing Universal Studios’ popular water park to close its doors.

In a tweet posted by Universal Orlando Resort, the park announced that Volcano Bay will not be open tomorrow.

UPDATE: #VolcanoBay will be closed Saturday, November 16 due to cold weather. For updates on when the park will reopen, please call 407-817-8317. pic.twitter.com/Xqu2xrmAJe — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) November 15, 2019

This isn’t the first time Volcano Bay has closed due to cold weather.

For updates on the water parks reopening, please call 407-817-8317.

