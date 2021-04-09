Cocked and locked: As Biden pushes gun control, how does Florida stock up?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After multiple mass shootings, President Joe Biden this week announced a series of executive actions targeting increasing gun violence across the United States and named his nominee to run the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The six executive actions named in Biden’s announcement remain limited in effect without a larger set of legislative measures to more fully address the ongoing gun violence issues in the U.S. Still, the executive actions are a first step to make good on a pledge the president made to address “common-sense steps” taking aim at gun control reforms.

As Biden pushes to limit gun modifications and have the Justice Department publish a new “red flag” model for states, the department will also be publishing a comprehensive report on firearms tracking across the U.S., including online sales of so-called “ghost guns,” according to the White House.

While the president works on executive efforts to tackle gun control nationally, states each have their own rules and regulations for gun owners and gun safety. Without legislative action, it is unclear exactly how much the new executive actions will do to affect the proliferation of guns in the U.S.

How many guns are registered in Florida?

The ATF reported that, as of April 2020, Florida had 497,078 firearms registered through the National Firearms Act. The ATF report also states that there were 63 firearms importers, 461 firearms manufacturers and 518 firearms dealers in the state, based on 2019 tax data.

While there is some federal information on gun ownership collected by the ATF, the State of Florida does not have a registry of firearms or their owners. By law, keeping a list of legally-owned firearms or law-abiding firearm owners is illegal. The law prevents state agencies or any local government from maintaining such a list.

Still, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Division of Licensing does maintain a statistical count of the number of concealed weapon/firearm license holders there are in each Florida county. It does not disclose the identities of the license holders, nor does it state how many guns each licensee owns.

That being said, not all counties are armed equally.

How many licensed gun owners are there in Florida?

As of March 31, 2021, Florida DACS data shows how many licensees are in each county (Tampa Bay area counties are bolded):

COUNTY # OF LICENSEES COUNTY POPULATION Alachua 25,328 269,043 Baker 4,582 29,210 Bay 28,557 174,705 Bradford 3,585 28,201 Brevard 78,478 601,942 Broward 156,118 1,952,778 Calhoun 1,773 14,105 Charlotte 23,771 188,910 Citrus 22,021 149,657 Clay 31,490 219,252 Collier 32,652 384,902 Columbia 9,836 71,686 DeSoto 3,340 38,001 Dixie 4,501 16,826 Duval 102,085 957,755 Escambia 36,923 318,316 Flagler 16,664 115,081 Franklin 1,415 12,125 Gadsden 4,170 45,660 Gilchrist 917 18,582 Glades 740 13,811 Gulf 2,274 13,639 Hamilton 1,573 14,428 Hardee 2,873 26,937 Hendry 4,067 42,022 Hernando 26,963 193,920 Highlands 14,831 106,221 Hillsborough 124,816 1,471,968 Holmes 3,489 19,617 Indian River 22,310 159,923 Jackson 7,831 46,414 Jefferson 1,974 14,246 Lafayette 809 8,422 Lake 56,323 367,118 Lee 79,908 770,577 Leon 27,171 293,582 Levy 6,279 41,503 Liberty 1,050 8,354 Madison 2,569 18,493 Manatee 36,424 403,253 Marion 49,813 365,579 Martin 20,567 161,000 Miami-Dade 172,105 2,716,940 Monroe 11,497 74,228 Nassau 14,173 88,625 Okaloosa 38,311 210,73842,168 Okeechobee 6,039 42,168 Orange 102,684 1,393,452 Osceola 34,787 375,751 Palm Beach 126,385 1,496,770 Pasco 62,664 553,947 Pinellas 85,595 974,996 Polk 72,233 724,777 Putnam 8,874 74,521 Santa Rosa 28,770 184,313 Sarasota 46,563 433,742 Seminole 38,802 471,826 St. Johns 30,854 264,672 St. Lucie 35,758 328,297 Sumter 11,300 132,420 Suwanee 6,865 44,417 Taylor 2,817 21,569 Union 1,951 15,237 Volusia 67,348 553,284 Wakulla 5,306 33,739 Walton 8,883 74,071 Washington 3,858 25,473 Out of State 229,290 State Totals 2,3366,572 21,477,737 (Population Data from U.S. Census Bureau)

Based on the data from FLDACS, the Top 10 counties with the most licensed gun owners in Florida are: