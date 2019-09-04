Breaking News
Cocaine washes up on Florida beach during Dorian

Florida

by: , CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – As dangerously-strong winds whipped and waves lashed the east coast, something unexpected was found in the sand on one Florida beach.

Melbourne police say a concerned citizen approached an officer on patrol near Paradise Beach Park on Tuesday. The person told him there was a suspicious package in the sand.

The officer who went over to investigate found the package contained a “kilo” of cocaine.

The police department’s narcotics division is now investigating where the drugs may have come from.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

