Cocaine washes up on Florida beach during Dorian

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – As dangerously-strong winds whipped and waves lashed the east coast, something unexpected was found in the sand on one Florida beach.

Melbourne police say a concerned citizen approached an officer on patrol near Paradise Beach Park on Tuesday. The person told him there was a suspicious package in the sand.

The officer who went over to investigate found the package contained a “kilo” of cocaine.

The police department’s narcotics division is now investigating where the drugs may have come from.