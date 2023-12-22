MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The United States Coast Guard repatriated 45 migrants to Cuba on Friday after an interdiction of Islamorada, a village in the Florida Keys, earlier this month.

According to USCG, around 1 p.m. on Dec. 11, crews were notified that a migrant voyage had made landfall about 40 miles southeast of Islamorada.

While aboard the Coast Guard cutter, all migrants received food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

“The Coast Guard and our Homeland Security Task Force Southeast partners will continue to patrol the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona passages throughout the holiday season to deter and interdict unlawful maritime migration attempts,” Coast Guard District Seven public affairs officer Lt. Cmdr. John W. Beal said. “Anyone attempting to unlawfully immigrate to the United States by sea will be repatriated to their country of origin or departure. Do not take to the sea; use safe and lawful pathways.”

Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews have repatriated 125 migrants to Cuba.