TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton’s crew is expected to offload approximately $457 million worth of drugs at Port Everglades on Monday morning.

The approximately 26,250 pounds of cocaine and 3,700 pounds of marijuana were seized in multiples interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The Coast Guard will discuss the seizure at a news conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday.

