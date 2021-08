TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded $1.4 billion worth of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades on Thursday.

The 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana were seized in multiples interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, officials said.

It’s the largest illegal narcotic offload in Coast Guard history, according to the service.

You can watch the Coast Guard’s full press conference on the narcotic seize in the video player above.