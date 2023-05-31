TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Coast Guard suspended the search for a man who fell from a cruise ship off Florida’s coast.

Officials said 35-year-old Ronnie Peale fell off the Carnival Magic ship on Monday. The ship was about 186 miles east of Jacksonville.

Security footage on the ship shows Peale “leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water” around 4 a.m., according to a Coast Guard statement.

The Coast Guard said it searched more than 5,171 square miles and 60 hours.

“The decision to suspend the active search efforts pending further development is never one we take lightly. We offer our most sincere condolences to Mr. Peale’s family and friends,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Hooper.