Coast Guard suspends search for 10 missing Cuban migrants after boat capsizes near Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday suspended the search for 10 Cuban migrants who went missing after their boat capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys.

The Coast Guard said two people were confirmed dead, and eight others survived the incident, which happened Wednesday evening approximately 16 miles south of Key West.

The Coast Guard said the survivors were rescued while crews were on a routine patrol Thursday. They told the Coast Guard they left Puerto de Mariel, Cuba, Sunday, and capsized sometime Wednesday evening and that there were still 10 people missing in the water.

“The Coast Guard, partner Department of Defense and local agency crews searched continuously the past three days to locate the missing 10 people,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, Commander of Sector Key West. “The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made after careful consideration of all the facts. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy.”

The searches covered approximately 8,864 square miles, which is almost the size of New Hampshire, according to the Coast Guard.