Coast Guard searching for two missing boaters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Coast Guard, along with other agencies, are currently searching for two boaters who have not returned from a fishing trip near Port Canaveral.

The boaters, Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, were last seen Friday as they were leaving the 300 Christopher Columbus boat ramp in a 24-foot center console heading toward “8A” reef, which is roughly 30 miles offshore.

According to the Coast, Guard, the two were supposed to return Friday evening.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the Navy has partnered to help in the search for McCluney and Walker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the United States Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.