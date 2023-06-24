DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard is asking boaters to be on the lookout for a diver who went missing off the southeast Florida coast on Saturday.

In a Twitter post, the Coast Guard announced it was searching for Erick Gaunt, who was described as a white man in his 30s.

Gaunt went missing near Deerfield Beach, which is located in northern Broward County, just south of Boca Raton. He was wearing a black wetsuit with white and yellow oxygen tanks when he disappeared.

Anyone with information about the missing diver is asked to contact the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami at (305) 535-4472.