Coast Guard searching for 39 people after smuggling boat capsized off Florida coast

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US Coast Guard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday it is searching for 39 people who have been missing for three days after their suspected smuggling boat capsized off the Florida coast.

Authorities were alerted Tuesday after a “good Samaritan” found a man clinging to a capsized vessel about 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet, the Coast Guard said.

The survivor told authorities that he and 39 others had boarded the boat in Bimini, Bahamas on Saturday when they encountered severe weather, causing the vessel to capsize.

According to the survivor, no one was wearing a life jacket. It wasn’t immediately clear if the boat was en-route to the U.S. or elsewhere.

The Coast Guard said this appears to be a suspected human smuggling venture. Multiple cutters & aircraft are searching from Bimini, Bahamas to theFort Pierce Inlet in hopes of finding any survivors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss