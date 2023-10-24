BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for an overdue fishing vessel and its three crew members who vanished while on a deep-sea fishing trip near Florida last week.

According to USCG, watchstanders received a report from Carol Anne, the owner of the missing 31-foot fishing vessel, saying he hired a crew of three people, but they had failed to return on Wednesday as scheduled.

Anne said the crew extends fishing trips to maximize their catch but became worried after he hadn’t spoken to them in six days.

According to WSAV, officials said Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson, and Tyler Barlow were identified as the missing fisherman.

The Coast Guard said sectors in Charleston and Jacksonville tried to contact the vessel via radio without results.

The @USCG is searching for an overdue 31-foot fishing vessel, Friday, with 3 people aboard 80 miles offshore #Brunswick, Georgia.



Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should call Sector #Charleston at 843-740-7050.



Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircraft crew to search for the vessel and its members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.