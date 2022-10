HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a missing man who disappeared off Florida’s southeast coast Sunday.

The USCG said Vitali Kremez, 36, was last seen scuba diving in a black wetsuit and scuba tank near Hollywood Beach.

Coast Guard personnel searched through Sunday night and into Monday for any signs of the missing man.

Those with information on Kremez’s disappearance are asked to call Sector Miami at (305) 535-4472.