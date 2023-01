HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it is looking for a diver who went missing off the southeast coast of Florida.

The Coast Guard said air and surface crews are looking for Howard Sal, 67, who was last seen Thursday.

Sal was free diving near Hollywood Beach before his disappearance.

He was said to be wearing a black wetsuit and using a white paddleboard at the time.

If you know where he is, call Sector Miami at 305-535-4472.