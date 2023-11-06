JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a missing teenager off of Florida’s Treasure Coast.
According to the USCG Southeast X account, Nick Alincy, 17, went missing near Jensen Beach, launching a search that began Monday.
Alincy was said to be wearing blue and pink shorts before his disappearance.
If you know where he is, call 305-535-4472.
