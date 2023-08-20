TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a possibly downed aircraft that went missing Saturday.

The Coast Guard said the aircraft was a Cessna 402 airplane that was leaving Fort Lauderdale International.

One person was said to be aboard.

Authorities say the aircraft was last seen about 17 miles west of Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas.

Both the Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force are searching for the aircraft.