NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it is looking for a doctor who went missing off the coast of Florida.

The Coast Guard said Dr. Chaundre Cross was last seen Tuesday while visiting the Naples Bay Resort and Marina on his boat, the “Vitamin Sea.”

Thursday, the Coast Guard said it found the boat between Sanibel Island and Naples, but Cross was not on board.

For days, air and sea crews searched for Cross, who was believed to be somewhere in the water. Friday, the Coast Guard said its crews searched 4,734 square miles for the missing doctor.

Saturday, three air and two water crews were deployed, with one ship continuing the search into the night for any sign of Cross.

The Coast Guard asked anyone who had information on potential leads to call 727-824-7506.