LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for nine people whose boat capsized off the coast of Florida Sunday.

The Coast Guard said the search began after a civilian saved someone off the coast of Lake Worth Beach at around 3:30 p.m.

According to the survivor, he and nine other people were on a vessel traveling from Cuba to Florida when their boat capsized early Sunday morning.

Migrant vessels have become a common occurrence in the waters around Florida. Sunday, a Coast Guard crew repatriated 81 Cubans who were intercepted while trying to make their way to the Sunshine State.

“USCG, partner agency crews are out in full force off the Florida coast doing our best to stop illegal migration at sea,” Lt. J.G. Fujimoto said. “Use legal means of coming to the U.S.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.