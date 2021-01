KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 41-year-old man aboard a makeshift raft off the coast of Key West Saturday.

The US Coast Guard Station Key West crew spotted the man aboard a raft made out of what appears to be wood planks and a hand truck. He was found near Fort Zachary Taylor around 3 p.m. with no food, water, or radio.

The man was helped off the raft and transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center.