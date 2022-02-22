Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark

This image provided by U.S. Coast Guard a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues a man after he was bitten by a shark while fishing aboard a vessel near Bimini, Bahamas, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he was in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 51-year-old fisherman who was bitten by a shark near the Bahamas.

A helicopter crew from Air Station Miami lifted the man to safety from a fishing boat near Bimini on Monday afternoon.

The agency said in a news release that he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he was in stable condition.

Crews aboard the Shear Water fishing boat called the Coast Guard just before 1 p.m, saying they’d placed a tourniquet around the man’s arm to help prevent further blood loss.

