KEY WEST (WFLA) – The Coast Guard rescued four people including two teenagers and a 2-year-old boy from a sinking catamaran off the Florida coast.

According to a news release, the agency got word that a 20-foot catamaran had capsized in the vicinity of Sombrero Key just before 8 P.M. Saturday.

While the boat crew was en route, a Good Samaritan rescued the four people.

No injuries were reported.