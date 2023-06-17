MIAMI (WFLA) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew offloaded tons of cocaine in Miami Friday after several interdictions conducted in the Caribbean and Atlantic.

The Coast Guard said the crew of the Cutter Bear offloaded over 14,153 pounds of cocaine, which is just over seven tons. The drugs were seized during nine separate operations by various air and sea crews.

In total, the cocaine had a value of $186 million.

“The contraband offloaded today represents the professional expertise and dedication of U.S. defense and law enforcement agencies working together to combat the flow of illicit drugs through the Caribbean Region into the United States,” said Lt. Peter Hutchison, duty enforcement officer at Coast Guard District Seven. “This teamwork is imperative to the identification, interception, and seizure of vessels engaged in illicit trafficking and a testament to the hard work of these crews.”

Twelve suspects were taken into custody during the operations. The Coast Guard said they now face federal charges in the United States.