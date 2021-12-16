Coast Guard offloads over $236M of illegal narcotics at Florida port

TAMPA (WFLA) – The US Coast Guard offloaded 17,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana worth an estimated $236 million on Wednesday in Port Everglades.

The drugs, which include nearly 12,000 pounds of cocaine and more than 5,000 pounds of marijuana, were seized during five interdictions in the Pacific Ocean spanning 45 days.

“We are thankful for coordinated efforts across the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Defense, Customs and Border Protection, as well as our international partners from Canada and throughout Central and South America,” said Cmdr. Jay Guyer, commanding officer of the Vigilant.

Seventeen people are in custody and the drugs will now be turned over for forensic testing then destroyed.