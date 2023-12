TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded over $12 million worth of cocaine in Florida on Monday.

In a social media post, the Coast Guard announced that cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew dropped off over 950 pounds of cocaine in Miami Beach.

Along with the drugs, six suspected smugglers were taken into custody. They now face prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice.