TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded nearly $500 million in illegal drugs in Port Everglades on Thursday.

Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James, along with nine other agencies, offloaded over 33,200 pounds of cocaine and 12,400 pounds of marijuana in 13 separate cases in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

“Our success hinges on our people. For the past 113 days, the women and men of James worked around the clock in support of the counter-narcotics mission,” said Capt. Donald Terkanian, commanding officer of James. “That being said, we cannot do this mission alone. We appreciate the immense support and dedication from our interagency and international partners that join us here today.”

The Coast Guard said these types of drug seizures require a unity of efforts from detection and monitoring to interdiction and apprehension for the transit of illegal drugs.