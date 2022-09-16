MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Coast Guard said it offloaded more than $475 million worth of illegal drugs at Base Miami Beach on Thursday.

Officials said the drugs were interdicted in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The Coast Guard said it seized 24,700 pounds of cocaine and 3,892 pounds of marijuana.

(Photo by Coast Guard)

“I am proud of the crew’s continued devotion to duty that made this offload possible,” said Cdr. Jeremy M. Greenwood, commanding officer of Legare. “Through the coordinated efforts of the Legare, the LEDETs, HNLMS Groningen, CGC James, and the USS Billings crews, we significantly contributed to the counter-drug mission and the dismantling of transnational criminal organizations. The drugs seized through this coordinated effort will result in significantly fewer drug-related overdoses.”