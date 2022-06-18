MIAMI (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded over $99 million in cocaine in South Florida Friday, a release said.

The Coast Guard said the crew of USCG Thetis dropped off around 5,237 pounds of cocaine collected by other crews in the Caribbean Sea. These crews were the Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley, His Netherlands Majesty’s Ship Friesland, and His Netherlands Majesty’s Ship Groningen.

These interdictions typically involve monitoring a suspect vessel as military, law enforcement, and allied crews determine the vessel’s purpose. The Coast Guard then boards the ships to catch the traffickers in action.

“Interdicting drug traffickers on the open ocean is challenging work and every interdiction is complex and unique,” said Cmdr. Justin Nadolny, commanding officer of Thetis. “This offload is a testament to the teamwork and devotion of every crew assigned to carry out this mission, and it showcases the strength of the valuable international partnerships united to combat transnational organized crime.”

The Thetis is based in Key West and patrols both the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.