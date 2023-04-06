TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Coast Guard crews unloaded nearly $69 million worth of drugs in Port Everglades, Florida Tuesday.

According to the Coast Guard, the offloaded drugs were seized from four “go-fast smuggling vessel” interdictions by the Farragut crew in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Authorities seized about 2,300 kilograms of cocaine and 1,980 pounds of marijuana, worth a combined $69 million. Pictures taken at a staging area aboard the USS Farragut show four pallets with drugs stacked several bricks high.

(U.S. Coast Guard, Seven Coast Guard District)

“We were proud to work with the U.S. Coast Guard on the frontline of the threat that transnational drug trafficking presents to national security,” said Cmdr. Nicholas Gurley, commanding officer of USS Farragut. “Our experienced crew, HSM-60 CEL One, and the members of our LEDET were essential to the success of this operation.”

Authorities said the interdictions, including the actual boardings, are led and conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard.