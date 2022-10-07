The crew of the Cutter Robert Yered offloading cocaine seized from the Caribbean (Credit: US Coast Guard)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Coast Guard crew dropped off a big payload from multiple drug seizures in the Caribbean.

The United States Coast Guard said the Cutter Robert Yered offloaded over $22 million in cocaine in USCG Station Fort Lauderdale Friday.

According to the Coast Guard, the drugs were seized from multiple interdictions in the Caribbean.

This was the latest in contraband seizures in recent days.

Last Saturday, the USCG Richard Etheridge offloaded $30 million in cocaine and marijuana in Miami Beach.

Thursday, the crew of the Cuttery Winslow Griesser helped seize 721 pounds of cocaine near Puerto Rico. The U.S. Coast Guard said these drugs were seized from four Dominican Republic nationals who tried to dump the drugs into the sea during their pursuit.