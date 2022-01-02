Coast Guard finds boater’s body near Cedar Key, still searching for the second

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Coast Guard has found a man’s body after searching for a pair of missing boaters in the area of Cedar Key for over 60 hours.

The Coast Guard said Sunday they found the body of David Savioe, 33, but are still looking for 39-year-old Michael Sedor. Both went missing after their boat, the “Dog House” sunk off the coast of Cedar Key.

The search began after a good Samaritan told Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg about debris in the water at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Since then, Coast Guard crews covered more than 948 nautical miles while looking for the two boaters

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and loved ones of David,” said Capt. Matthew Thompson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “Our rescue crews have been diligently continuing the search and rescue efforts to find Michael.”

