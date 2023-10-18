TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard has called off its search for a missing swimmer who was last seen off the Florida coast.

In a social media post Wednesday, the Coast Guard said it has suspended the search for Jonathan Michael Christy, 46, who disappeared off Vero Beach.

The Coast Guard announced the search for Christy just after midnight on Sunday. Crews searched about 389 square miles of ocean over 45 hours, but did not find him.

“Our deepest condolences are with his family at this difficult time,” said Petty Officer Ryan Estrada of Coast Guard District 7.