KEY WEST, Fla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the United States Coast Guard said they have called off their search for a diver who went missing near Key West.

WFLA first reported on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, that Thomas Faulkenberry, 44, was last seen diving in the area of the Vandenburg shipwreck, a popular spot for divers that has been transformed into an artificial reef.

As sources close to the situation told Nexstar’s KFDX, Faulkenberry once resided in Wichita Falls and was a little league baseball coach in Petrolia.

Mary Ayers, Faulkenberry’s former spouse and mother to his four sons, said during a conference call on Monday, August 7, 2023, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said they’ve officially called off the search for Faulkenberry.

“The boys’ dad is presumed dead, though they haven’t declared it,” Ayers said. “The investigation is ongoing as to what exactly happened.”

As of the publication of this story, Faulkenberry has yet to be found.