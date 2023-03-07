TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Coast Guard members airlifted a 45-year-old man from a fishing vessel traveling roughly 180 miles south off the coast of Florida Monday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders first received the emergency call around 10:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan who relayed that a crew member aboard a 70-foot fishing vessel was reportedly experiencing a medical emergency.

A Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter were dispatched to assist.

The Sentry aircrew arrived at the scene and established communication with the vessel while simultaneously providing coverage for the arriving Jayhawk helicopter crew.

After the helicopter arrived, the aircrew hoisted the fishing crewmember aboard the aircraft and flew him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.