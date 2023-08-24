TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five women were arrested Monday for intentionally clogging a toilet at a wing joint in Longwood, according to arrest records.

FOX News reported that the intentional clogging led to a brawl between the five women and employees at Papa Bees around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

A supervisor allegedly told authorities that the women stuffed the toilet in the restaurant with wads of toilet paper. When an employee cleaned the bathroom, one of the women went back inside and clogged it again.

The supervisor allegedly asked the women to leave, and that’s when the group became “irate” and started yelling, according to FOX News.

One woman allegedly punched the supervisor in the face, prompting the others to join in by kicking, punching, pulling hair, and throwing objects at the employees.

One employee attempted to step in and help her supervisor when a woman slapped her and started throwing chairs at her. The fight was broken up by other employees.

FOX reported that the supervisor suffered bruises to a leg and arm, and a cut behind her ear.

Police officers were able to detain the five women.

Arrest records show Kenisha Charles, 18, Tyesha Charles, 19, Keiyanda Charles 24, Jahleigha Smith, 20, and Jasmine Cline, 26 were all charged with disorderly conduct, battery, and property damage. All women have a bond of $1,026.