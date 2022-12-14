DELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater woman and a TikTok influencer were among those killed by a wrong-way driver in central Florida on Sunday.

Ava Fellerman, 20, of Clearwater and Ali Dulin, 21, of Indianapolis were two of the three victims, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. Dulin, known as Ali Spice online, was a former Hooters waitress who amassed a TikTok following of nearly one million users.

Fellerman was the daughter of a Pennsylvania lawyer, according to the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened on State Road 44 just east of Interstate 4 around 2:20 a.m. A pickup truck was going the wrong way and collided head-on with a car carrying four people inside. The driver reportedly ran into the woods and police were not able to find them.

“The sheriff’s department set up a perimeter, attempted a K-9 track and so forth, however, was unsuccessful. So we think somebody must have picked him up,” FHP Lt. Channing Taylor told WESH.

Troopers said they identified a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle, but she is reportedly not cooperating with the investigation. The two other crash victims were identified as Kyle Moser, 25, who died at the scene, and Devin Perkins, 21, who was seriously injured. Perkins was Dulin’s boyfriend.