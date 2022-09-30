TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – Cleanup is underway at many of Florida’s theme parks, though some already had opened Friday following Hurricane Ian.

Video provided by WESH 2 News shows some damage to structures at Universal Orlando, which began a phased reopening to hotel guests, as well as confirming its Halloween Horror Nights event, on Friday.

Crews appear to be cleaning areas of the park at SeaWorld Orlando in the video, where orca whales could be seen swimming about in their tanks.

Disney World also opened its doors to park visitors on Friday.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will open its gates at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“It remains a tale of two cities, however, as these aerials show. Homes not too far away [from downtown Orlando] were completely surrounded by water due to the hurricane,” WESH said.