Clay County deputy dies of COVID-19

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clay County sheriff’s deputy passed away from COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday.

Sergeant Eric Twisdale entered law enforcement in the early 1990s with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office before joining the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in 1998.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sergeant Twisdale was awarded the Lifesaving Award in 2014 for saving someone from drowning.

He was recognized the next year as Deputy of the Year for “displaying exceptional valor during the apprehension of two murder suspects,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the sergeant was serving as supervisor of the crime scene unit at the time of his death.

The death is currently being treated as a COVID-19 line of duty death.

