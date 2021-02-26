City where Trayvon Martin died seeks racial injustice reform

Signs with a photo of Trayvon Martin are displayed outside the Seminole County Courthouse during the George Zimmerman trial in Sanford, Fla., Saturday, July 13, 2013. Zimmerman has been charged in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Commissioners in the city where Black teenager Trayvon Martin was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer nine years ago Friday have agreed to form an advisory committee to study how race, class and gender can lead to social inequities.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the 15-member “Race, Equality, Equity and Inclusion” group will be made up of residents, people who work in Sanford and business owners.

The group will make recommendations on improving inequities that may exist in Sanford. Martin was visiting his father when he was shot Feb. 26, 2012, during a confrontation with George Zimmerman while walking home from a convenience store.

Zimmerman claimed self-defense and was later acquitted during a jury trial.