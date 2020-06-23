City of Miami to host Trump-Biden debate in October following University of Michigan withdrawal, report

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. Barring unforeseen disaster, Biden will represent the Democratic Party against Trump this fall, the former vice president’s place on the general election ballot cemented Wednesday, April 8, by Bernie Sanders’ decision to end his campaign. (AP Photo)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – The University of Michigan will not be hosting a presidential debate in October, according to a report from the New York Times.

The presidential debate between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was scheduled for Thursday, October 15.

The university is concerned about bringing a large amount of media and campaign officials to the campus during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The withdrawal is expected to be formally announced on Tuesday.

The debate is expected to be moved to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, which hosted the first debates of the 2020 Democratic primary season last summer, according to two sources directly familiar with the debate planning.

This would have been the first presidential debate in Michigan since 1992. That one took place at Michigan State University.