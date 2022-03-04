Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States today is more than a quarter of a million dollars with a mortgage, and $167,000 without one. Meanwhile, the median monthly housing cost for a home with a mortgage is $1,558 and $490 without a mortgage.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the decade following the 2008 recession, and more recently saw a boom during the coronavirus pandemic. Another consideration is the house itself, including what kind of upkeep it requires and those associated costs. Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you sell. Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Do you live in the area with the most expensive real estate market in your state? Keep reading to find out.

1 / 30realtor.com

#30. Longboat Key

– Typical home value: $698,787

– 1 year home value change: +6.0%

– 10 year home value change: +29.8%

– #766 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 612 Juan Anasco Dr, Longboat Key ($7.8 million, 6 bedrooms)

2 / 30realtor.com

#29. Lake Hart

– Typical home value: $699,015

– 1 year home value change: +4.1%

– 10 year home value change: +75.5%

– #763 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 13337 Kirby Smith Rd, Orlando ($5.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

3 / 30realtor.com

#28. Surfside

– Typical home value: $702,887

– 1 year home value change: +4.8%

– 10 year home value change: +71.2%

– #752 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 1385 Biscaya Dr, Surfside ($4.5 million, 9 bedrooms)

4 / 30realtor.com

#27. Key West

– Typical home value: $706,601

– 1 year home value change: +2.0%

– 10 year home value change: +data not available

– #742 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 1109 Fleming St, Key West ($7.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

5 / 30realtor.com

#26. Holmes Beach

– Typical home value: $735,147

– 1 year home value change: +10.1%

– 10 year home value change: +63.7%

– #675 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 95 52nd St, Holmes Beach ($5.7 million, 3 bedrooms)

6 / 30realtor.com

#25. Miromar Lakes

– Typical home value: $741,990

– 1 year home value change: +3.3%

– 10 year home value change: +36.8%

– #657 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 10461 Via Lombardia Ct, Miromar Lakes ($6.3 million, 6 bedrooms)

7 / 30realtor.com

#24. Southwest Ranches

– Typical home value: $770,907

– 1 year home value change: +8.4%

– 10 year home value change: +53.3%

– #602 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 4771 Akai Dr, Southwest Ranches ($10.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

8 / 30realtor.com

#23. Sanibel

– Typical home value: $804,283

– 1 year home value change: +4.8%

– 10 year home value change: +33.3%

– #523 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 6111 Sanibel Captiva Rd, Sanibel ($18.4 million, 5 bedrooms)

9 / 30realtor.com

#22. Sewalls Point

– Typical home value: $820,789

– 1 year home value change: +9.0%

– 10 year home value change: +41.2%

– #497 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 2948 SE Southview Dr, Stuart ($8.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

10 / 30realtor.com

#21. Coral Gables

– Typical home value: $849,614

– 1 year home value change: +5.6%

– 10 year home value change: +59.6%

– #460 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 41 Arvida Pkwy, Coral Gables ($54.9 million, 8 bedrooms)

11 / 30realtor.com

#20. Islamorada

– Typical home value: $874,776

– 1 year home value change: +3.3%

– 10 year home value change: +data not available

– #432 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 75900 Overseas Hwy, Village of Islands ($13.9 million, 7 bedrooms)

12 / 30realtor.com

#19. Indian River Shores

– Typical home value: $933,012

– 1 year home value change: +6.9%

– 10 year home value change: +49.0%

– #377 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 131 Gem Island Dr, Vero Beach ($11.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

13 / 30realtor.com

#18. Ocean Ridge

– Typical home value: $942,722

– 1 year home value change: +7.8%

– 10 year home value change: +64.1%

– #367 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 6029 Old Ocean Blvd, Ocean Ridge ($9.2 million, 5 bedrooms)

14 / 30realtor.com

#17. Key Biscayne

– Typical home value: $1.1 million

– 1 year home value change: +0.7%

– 10 year home value change: +33.8%

– #271 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 500 S Mashta Dr, Key Biscayne ($19.3 million, 6 bedrooms)

15 / 30realtor.com

#16. Pinecrest

– Typical home value: $1.1 million

– 1 year home value change: +4.2%

– 10 year home value change: +54.0%

– #257 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 5801 Moss Ranch Rd, Pinecrest ($9.9 million, 9 bedrooms)

16 / 30realtor.com

#15. Anna Maria

– Typical home value: $1.2 million

– 1 year home value change: +9.9%

– 10 year home value change: +86.2%

– #218 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 881 N Shore Dr, Anna Maria ($6.4 million, 7 bedrooms)

17 / 30realtor.com

#14. Captiva

– Typical home value: $1.2 million

– 1 year home value change: +6.0%

– 10 year home value change: +54.3%

– #210 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 16660 Captiva Dr, Captiva ($16.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

18 / 30realtor.com

#13. Bal Harbour

– Typical home value: $1.2 million

– 1 year home value change: +2.7%

– 10 year home value change: +45.2%

– #203 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 182 Bal Bay Dr, Bal Harbour ($35.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

19 / 30realtor.com

#12. Palm Beach

– Typical home value: $1.3 million

– 1 year home value change: +6.3%

– 10 year home value change: +61.6%

– #195 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 1341 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach ($110.0 million, 7 bedrooms)

20 / 30realtor.com

#11. Golf

– Typical home value: $1.3 million

– 1 year home value change: +8.6%

– 10 year home value change: +36.4%

– #173 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 33 Country Rd S, Village Of Golf ($2.8 million, 4 bedrooms)

21 / 30realtor.com

#10. Sea Ranch Lakes

– Typical home value: $1.4 million

– 1 year home value change: +12.1%

– 10 year home value change: +84.7%

– #157 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 36 Minnetonka Rd, Sea Ranch Lakes ($8.9 million, 8 bedrooms)

22 / 30realtor.com

#9. Gulf Stream

– Typical home value: $1.5 million

– 1 year home value change: +5.4%

– 10 year home value change: +70.6%

– #140 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 3777 N Ocean Blvd, Gulf Stream ($32.0 million, 7 bedrooms)

23 / 30realtor.com

#8. Jupiter Inlet Colony

– Typical home value: $1.8 million

– 1 year home value change: +5.9%

– 10 year home value change: +71.5%

– #84 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 116 Lighthouse Dr, Jupiter Inlet Colony ($3.9 million, 4 bedrooms)

24 / 30realtor.com

#7. Boca Grande

– Typical home value: $1.9 million

– 1 year home value change: +7.1%

– 10 year home value change: +85.9%

– #75 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 1000 10th St W, Boca Grande ($23.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

25 / 30realtor.com

#6. Manalapan

– Typical home value: $2.4 million

– 1 year home value change: +2.9%

– 10 year home value change: +54.2%

– #47 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 2000 S Ocean Blvd, Manalapan ($115.0 million, 33 bedrooms)

26 / 30realtor.com

#5. Lake Buena Vista

– Typical home value: $3.2 million

– 1 year home value change: +6.4%

– 10 year home value change: +data not available

– #26 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 7616 Sandy Ridge Dr Apt 301, Reunion ($245,000, 3 bedrooms)

27 / 30realtor.com

#4. Fisher Island

– Typical home value: $3.3 million

– 1 year home value change: -3.4%

– 10 year home value change: +54.7%

– #21 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 55 SE 6th St Apt 4003, Miami ($437,000, 2 bedrooms)

28 / 30realtor.com

#3. Belleair Shores

– Typical home value: $4.3 million

– 1 year home value change: +9.3%

– 10 year home value change: +87.4%

– #8 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 516 Belle Isle Ave, Belleair Beach ($3.2 million, 3 bedrooms)

29 / 30realtor.com

#2. Golden Beach

– Typical home value: $4.5 million

– 1 year home value change: +3.1%

– 10 year home value change: +77.1%

– #7 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 577 Ocean Blvd, Golden Beach ($24.0 million, 7 bedrooms)

30 / 30realtor.com

#1. Jupiter Island

– Typical home value: $5.2 million

– 1 year home value change: +7.4%

– 10 year home value change: +66.8%

– #4 most expensive city nationwide

– Pictured: 382 S Beach Rd, Hobe Sound ($59.9 million, 10 bedrooms)