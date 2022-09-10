Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.
The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $8,321,638 which is 1,966% higher than the state average of $402,837.
Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Florida
#1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: 15
#2. Cape Coral-Fort Myers: 4
#3. Key West: 3
#3. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: 3
#5. Port St. Lucie: 2
#6. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: 1
#6. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: 1
#6. Sebastian-Vero Beach: 1
Read on to see which cities made the list.
#30. Surfside
– Typical home value: $1,080,325
– 1-year price change: +39.9%
– 5-year price change: +49.4%
– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
#29. Santa Rosa Beach
– Typical home value: $1,118,379
– 1-year price change: +43.6%
– 5-year price change: +109.2%
– Metro area: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin
#28. Summerland Key
– Typical home value: $1,128,349
– 1-year price change: +39.5%
– 5-year price change: data not available
– Metro area: Key West
#27. Key Largo
– Typical home value: $1,138,373
– 1-year price change: +39.7%
– 5-year price change: data not available
– Metro area: Key West
#26. Southwest Ranches
– Typical home value: $1,239,350
– 1-year price change: +39.1%
– 5-year price change: +84.0%
– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
#25. Longboat Key
– Typical home value: $1,239,854
– 1-year price change: +47.2%
– 5-year price change: +78.3%
– Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton
#24. Miromar Lakes
– Typical home value: $1,299,341
– 1-year price change: +45.1%
– 5-year price change: +72.2%
– Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers
#23. Coral Gables
– Typical home value: $1,342,678
– 1-year price change: +37.2%
– 5-year price change: +60.4%
– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
#22. Sewalls Point
– Typical home value: $1,383,929
– 1-year price change: +39.3%
– 5-year price change: +83.2%
– Metro area: Port St. Lucie
#21. Sanibel
– Typical home value: $1,416,587
– 1-year price change: +47.1%
– 5-year price change: +79.4%
– Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers
#20. Holmes Beach
– Typical home value: $1,428,736
– 1-year price change: +53.0%
– 5-year price change: +108.3%
– Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton
#19. Islamorada
– Typical home value: $1,457,677
– 1-year price change: +40.9%
– 5-year price change: data not available
– Metro area: Key West
#18. Bal Harbour
– Typical home value: $1,601,443
– 1-year price change: +29.7%
– 5-year price change: +28.2%
– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
#17. Indian River Shores
– Typical home value: $1,637,542
– 1-year price change: +53.4%
– 5-year price change: +86.7%
– Metro area: Sebastian-Vero Beach
#16. Key Biscayne
– Typical home value: $1,665,481
– 1-year price change: +32.5%
– 5-year price change: +28.3%
– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
#15. Ocean Ridge
– Typical home value: $1,765,698
– 1-year price change: +50.0%
– 5-year price change: +100.0%
– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
#14. Sea Ranch Lakes
– Typical home value: $1,809,096
– 1-year price change: +35.5%
– 5-year price change: +71.6%
– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
#13. Captiva
– Typical home value: $1,882,168
– 1-year price change: +42.7%
– 5-year price change: +74.0%
– Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers
#12. Pinecrest
– Typical home value: $1,950,742
– 1-year price change: +46.2%
– 5-year price change: +70.0%
– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
#11. Anna Maria
– Typical home value: $2,322,598
– 1-year price change: +52.7%
– 5-year price change: +119.3%
– Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton
#10. Palm Beach
– Typical home value: $2,351,685
– 1-year price change: +50.0%
– 5-year price change: +93.5%
– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
#9. Gulf Stream
– Typical home value: $2,651,937
– 1-year price change: +47.4%
– 5-year price change: +86.5%
– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
#8. Golf
– Typical home value: $2,761,354
– 1-year price change: +48.1%
– 5-year price change: +87.0%
– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
#7. Jupiter Inlet Colony
– Typical home value: $3,331,776
– 1-year price change: +51.7%
– 5-year price change: +115.9%
– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
#6. Boca Grande
– Typical home value: $3,488,848
– 1-year price change: +49.0%
– 5-year price change: +110.8%
– Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers
#5. Fisher Island
– Typical home value: $3,749,845
– 1-year price change: +33.4%
– 5-year price change: +28.6%
– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
#4. Manalapan
– Typical home value: $4,237,312
– 1-year price change: +45.4%
– 5-year price change: +87.1%
– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
#3. Lake Buena Vista
– Typical home value: $4,491,342
– 1-year price change: +30.2%
– 5-year price change: +65.6%
– Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
#2. Golden Beach
– Typical home value: $5,854,937
– 1-year price change: +29.6%
– 5-year price change: +41.9%
– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
#1. Jupiter Island
– Typical home value: $8,321,638
– 1-year price change: +37.9%
– 5-year price change: +74.0%
– Metro area: Port St. Lucie
