Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Florida using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending July 2023.

The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Data was available for 576 cities and towns in Florida. The typical home value in the United States was $349,679 in July, 1.4% higher than the year before, and a new record.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL: 45

#2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL: 2

#3. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL: 1

#3. Port St. Lucie, FL: 1

#3. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

50. University Park

Typical home value: $582,450- 1-year price change: +$30,039 (+5.4%)- 5-year price change: +$220,825 (+61.1%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

49. Tamiami

Typical home value: $551,157- 1-year price change: +$30,457 (+5.8%)- 5-year price change: +$204,159 (+58.8%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

48. Davie

Typical home value: $501,060- 1-year price change: +$30,717 (+6.5%)- 5-year price change: +$183,275 (+57.7%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

47. Pinewood

Typical home value: $389,997- 1-year price change: +$30,891 (+8.6%)- 5-year price change: +$185,251 (+90.5%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

46. Miramar

Typical home value: $496,840- 1-year price change: +$31,037 (+6.7%)- 5-year price change: +$179,190 (+56.4%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

45. Hialeah Gardens

Typical home value: $399,743- 1-year price change: +$31,373 (+8.5%)- 5-year price change: +$158,721 (+65.9%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

44. Miami Beach

Typical home value: $506,192- 1-year price change: +$31,392 (+6.6%)- 5-year price change: +$158,972 (+45.8%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

43. Pembroke Park

Typical home value: $251,389- 1-year price change: +$31,954 (+14.6%)- 5-year price change: +$115,228 (+84.6%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

42. Ocean Ridge

Typical home value: $1,313,779- 1-year price change: +$32,062 (+2.5%)- 5-year price change: +$678,049 (+106.7%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

41. Opa-locka

Typical home value: $344,526- 1-year price change: +$32,196 (+10.3%)- 5-year price change: +$165,829 (+92.8%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

40. Biscayne Park

Typical home value: $848,144- 1-year price change: +$32,259 (+4.0%)- 5-year price change: +$350,028 (+70.3%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

39. Golden Glades

Typical home value: $443,976- 1-year price change: +$32,480 (+7.9%)- 5-year price change: +$207,582 (+87.8%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

38. North Miami Beach

Typical home value: $435,551- 1-year price change: +$33,014 (+8.2%)- 5-year price change: +$217,375 (+99.6%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

37. Miami Lakes

Typical home value: $613,107- 1-year price change: +$33,542 (+5.8%)- 5-year price change: +$226,174 (+58.5%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

36. Ives Estates

Typical home value: $343,770- 1-year price change: +$33,757 (+10.9%)- 5-year price change: +$168,968 (+96.7%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

35. West Miami

Typical home value: $600,040- 1-year price change: +$33,959 (+6.0%)- 5-year price change: +$196,050 (+48.5%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

34. West Little River

Typical home value: $385,484- 1-year price change: +$33,992 (+9.7%)- 5-year price change: +$184,710 (+92.0%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

33. Palm Springs North

Typical home value: $622,405- 1-year price change: +$34,054 (+5.8%)- 5-year price change: +$202,106 (+48.1%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

32. Miami Springs

Typical home value: $662,581- 1-year price change: +$34,212 (+5.4%)- 5-year price change: +$233,656 (+54.5%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

31. Carol City

Typical home value: $467,261- 1-year price change: +$34,613 (+8.0%)- 5-year price change: +$174,349 (+59.5%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

30. Fountainbleau

Typical home value: $307,958- 1-year price change: +$34,744 (+12.7%)- 5-year price change: +$127,635 (+70.8%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

29. Glenvar Heights

Typical home value: $421,965- 1-year price change: +$34,762 (+9.0%)- 5-year price change: +$151,756 (+56.2%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

28. Pembroke Pines

Typical home value: $473,567- 1-year price change: +$34,829 (+7.9%)- 5-year price change: +$177,168 (+59.8%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

27. Sweetwater

Typical home value: $410,848- 1-year price change: +$35,378 (+9.4%)- 5-year price change: +$166,248 (+68.0%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

26. Miromar Lakes

Typical home value: $1,203,737- 1-year price change: +$35,394 (+3.0%)- 5-year price change: +$487,787 (+68.1%)- Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

25. Miami Gardens

Typical home value: $427,040- 1-year price change: +$35,455 (+9.1%)- 5-year price change: +$191,887 (+81.6%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

24. Village of Palmetto Bay

Typical home value: $973,737- 1-year price change: +$35,507 (+3.8%)- 5-year price change: +$403,139 (+70.7%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

23. Virginia Gardens

Typical home value: $534,019- 1-year price change: +$36,867 (+7.4%)- 5-year price change: +$191,029 (+55.7%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

22. North Miami

Typical home value: $387,823- 1-year price change: +$37,954 (+10.8%)- 5-year price change: +$194,682 (+100.8%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

21. Hialeah

Typical home value: $430,470- 1-year price change: +$38,063 (+9.7%)- 5-year price change: +$174,073 (+67.9%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

20. Miami

Typical home value: $549,443- 1-year price change: +$38,227 (+7.5%)- 5-year price change: +$226,271 (+70.0%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

19. Sunny Isles Beach

Typical home value: $675,980- 1-year price change: +$43,757 (+6.9%)- 5-year price change: +$235,202 (+53.4%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

18. North Bay Village

Typical home value: $407,631- 1-year price change: +$44,558 (+12.3%)- 5-year price change: +$150,234 (+58.4%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

17. Mangonia Park

Typical home value: $230,109- 1-year price change: +$46,120 (+25.1%)- 5-year price change: +$123,868 (+116.6%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

16. South Miami

Typical home value: $850,939- 1-year price change: +$48,223 (+6.0%)- 5-year price change: +$369,140 (+76.6%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

15. Jupiter Island

Typical home value: $8,978,941- 1-year price change: +$49,583 (+0.6%)- 5-year price change: +$4,343,953 (+93.7%)- Metro area: Port St. Lucie, FL

14. Palm Beach Shores

Typical home value: $708,759- 1-year price change: +$55,613 (+8.5%)- 5-year price change: +$349,021 (+97.0%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

13. Bay Harbor Islands

Typical home value: $595,501- 1-year price change: +$55,914 (+10.4%)- 5-year price change: +$251,295 (+73.0%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

12. Lake Hart

Typical home value: $1,040,086- 1-year price change: +$60,667 (+6.2%)- 5-year price change: +$491,070 (+89.4%)- Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

11. Coral Gables

Typical home value: $1,289,401- 1-year price change: +$62,065 (+5.1%)- 5-year price change: +$578,940 (+81.5%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

10. Indian River Shores

Typical home value: $1,358,647- 1-year price change: +$62,069 (+4.8%)- 5-year price change: +$630,124 (+86.5%)- Metro area: Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL

9. Pinecrest

Typical home value: $1,853,257- 1-year price change: +$72,448 (+4.1%)- 5-year price change: +$921,062 (+98.8%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

8. Golden Beach

Typical home value: $6,900,508- 1-year price change: +$89,547 (+1.3%)- 5-year price change: +$3,620,738 (+110.4%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

7. Surfside

Typical home value: $1,095,936- 1-year price change: +$94,031 (+9.4%)- 5-year price change: +$511,687 (+87.6%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

6. Sea Ranch Lakes

Typical home value: $1,821,664- 1-year price change: +$103,546 (+6.0%)- 5-year price change: +$901,025 (+97.9%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

5. Bal Harbour

Typical home value: $1,662,192- 1-year price change: +$142,011 (+9.3%)- 5-year price change: +$639,957 (+62.6%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

4. Palm Beach

Typical home value: $1,872,428- 1-year price change: +$143,967 (+8.3%)- 5-year price change: +$1,122,246 (+149.6%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

3. Golf

Typical home value: $2,580,907- 1-year price change: +$240,702 (+10.3%)- 5-year price change: +$1,560,733 (+153.0%)- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

2. Lake Buena Vista

Typical home value: $4,783,808- 1-year price change: +$267,941 (+5.9%)- 5-year price change: data not available- Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

1. Fisher Island