Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $7,952,080 which is 2,003% higher than the state average of $378,104.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Florida

#1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: 14

#2. Cape Coral-Fort Myers: 4

#2. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: 4

#4. Key West: 3

#5. Port St. Lucie: 2

#6. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: 1

#6. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: 1

#6. Sebastian-Vero Beach: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Siesta Key

– Typical home value: $1,007,014

– 1-year price change: +41.6%

– 5-year price change: +61.2%

– Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

#29. Summerland Key

– Typical home value: $1,016,235

– 1-year price change: +38.3%

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Key West

#28. Santa Rosa Beach

– Typical home value: $1,026,887

– 1-year price change: +48.5%

– 5-year price change: +98.5%

– Metro area: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin

#27. Key Largo

– Typical home value: $1,033,055

– 1-year price change: +38.5%

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Key West

#26. Southwest Ranches

– Typical home value: $1,127,516

– 1-year price change: +36.6%

– 5-year price change: +69.8%

– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#25. Longboat Key

– Typical home value: $1,154,475

– 1-year price change: +50.2%

– 5-year price change: +64.2%

– Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

#24. Miromar Lakes

– Typical home value: $1,161,954

– 1-year price change: +45.4%

– 5-year price change: +59.2%

– Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

#23. Coral Gables

– Typical home value: $1,167,489

– 1-year price change: +29.0%

– 5-year price change: +43.0%

– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#22. Sanibel

– Typical home value: $1,288,475

– 1-year price change: +48.1%

– 5-year price change: +65.2%

– Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

#21. Sewalls Point

– Typical home value: $1,295,476

– 1-year price change: +40.2%

– 5-year price change: +71.3%

– Metro area: Port St. Lucie

#20. Holmes Beach

– Typical home value: $1,317,711

– 1-year price change: +55.7%

– 5-year price change: +93.7%

– Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

#19. Islamorada

– Typical home value: $1,337,142

– 1-year price change: +39.3%

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Key West

#18. Bal Harbour

– Typical home value: $1,432,447

– 1-year price change: +23.0%

– 5-year price change: +16.1%

– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#17. Indian River Shores

– Typical home value: $1,465,000

– 1-year price change: +45.5%

– 5-year price change: +67.1%

– Metro area: Sebastian-Vero Beach

#16. Key Biscayne

– Typical home value: $1,493,211

– 1-year price change: +28.0%

– 5-year price change: +15.5%

– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#15. Ocean Ridge

– Typical home value: $1,542,230

– 1-year price change: +46.1%

– 5-year price change: +79.5%

– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#14. Sea Ranch Lakes

– Typical home value: $1,637,916

– 1-year price change: +30.4%

– 5-year price change: +57.0%

– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#13. Pinecrest

– Typical home value: $1,652,886

– 1-year price change: +34.1%

– 5-year price change: +48.9%

– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#12. Captiva

– Typical home value: $1,748,656

– 1-year price change: +41.9%

– 5-year price change: +62.0%

– Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

#11. Palm Beach

– Typical home value: $1,976,015

– 1-year price change: +42.7%

– 5-year price change: +71.8%

– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#10. Anna Maria

– Typical home value: $2,127,458

– 1-year price change: +58.1%

– 5-year price change: +106.8%

– Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

#9. Gulf Stream

– Typical home value: $2,367,880

– 1-year price change: +43.1%

– 5-year price change: +69.3%

– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#8. Golf

– Typical home value: $2,515,127

– 1-year price change: +46.5%

– 5-year price change: +67.7%

– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#7. Jupiter Inlet Colony

– Typical home value: $2,939,914

– 1-year price change: +48.3%

– 5-year price change: +96.0%

– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#6. Fisher Island

– Typical home value: $3,334,195

– 1-year price change: +28.4%

– 5-year price change: +16.0%

– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#5. Boca Grande

– Typical home value: $3,352,178

– 1-year price change: +54.1%

– 5-year price change: +99.6%

– Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

#4. Manalapan

– Typical home value: $3,678,668

– 1-year price change: +41.2%

– 5-year price change: +67.5%

– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#3. Lake Buena Vista

– Typical home value: $4,476,184

– 1-year price change: +31.9%

– 5-year price change: +57.3%

– Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

#2. Golden Beach

– Typical home value: $5,448,396

– 1-year price change: +23.2%

– 5-year price change: +32.5%

– Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#1. Jupiter Island

– Typical home value: $7,952,080

– 1-year price change: +38.6%

– 5-year price change: +65.1%

– Metro area: Port St. Lucie

