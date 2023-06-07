TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Circle K launched a free program on Wednesday allowing customers to save 25 cents per gallon of gas in over 400 locations in Florida.

The new program, “Inner Circle”, will offer additional benefits to Floridians through the Circle K mobile app.

First-time members will save 25 cents per gallon on their first five fuel fill-ups. Members will also be offered five free beverages, including coffee, fountain drinks and Frosters.

“Our mission is to make our customers lives a little easier every day and Inner Circle fits right into those efforts by providing our customers with a differentiated experience that goes beyond expectations for both fuel and convenience offerings,” said Kevin Lewis, Chief Growth Officer at Circle K. “With the launch of Inner Circle, we aim to not only reinforce this commitment but thank our valued customers in unique and rewarding ways.”

Other rewards members can look forward to discounts including:

Three cents off per gallon for every fill-up at a Circle K location

Stack discounts with Circle K Easy Pay to save an extra 10 cents per gallon

Every 6th free on select snacks and beverages

Surprise monthly discounts and other membership perks

To find your nearest Circle K location, visit circlek.com/store-locator.